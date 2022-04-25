A car accident on the Vía Cintura this morning caused absolute chaos for drivers, with long queues at entrance points to Palma, especially with parents dropping kids off at school.

The three car crash happened near Son Hugo swimming pools on the Palma-Andratx stretch of the motorway. Guardia Civil Officers were deployed to the scene and Palma traffic was back to normal after about an hour.

The cars have already been removed and the Guardia Civil said no-one was seriously injured.