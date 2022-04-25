It’s been a long time coming, but finally, kids can bin their masks because they’re no longer mandatory in class.

Schools reopened this morning after the Easter holiday and the kids were all smiles and keener than usual to get back into the playground and see their friends.

“It is good that they have been removed because after more than two years the children are really tired of wearing face masks, but we will continue with some of the other Covid measures,” said Maria Antònia Pons, director of Arcàangel Sant Rafel Primary School. “They put gel on their hands when they enter the class, the windows are open and teachers still have to wear masks in meetings or in the cloister.” Surprisingly, there are some children who don’t want to take off their masks in the classroom.

"I prefer to wear it, I feel more confident and I am used to it," explains sixth grader, Azahara Llompart.

“Today is a special day because we can see each other again,” says Maria Cárdeno. "It’s so much better because it is starting to get hot," adds her friend Aina Vidal.

Third year pupils couldn’t wait to rip off their masks.

"I feel free," says Arturo Ramírez. "I'm happier not having to wear it and I can understand my friends better," adds Eva Morcillo.

Removing the mandatory wearing of masks in classrooms was one of the measures requested by Paediatric Societies all over Spain, who said wearing face coverings at school was more harmful than preventive.

It will be two years in May since face masks were decreed mandatory and experts say that they have detected emotional and language development problems in some children due to the continued use of masks, but admit that it has not been widespread.