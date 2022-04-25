The luxury tourism sector in Mallorca is booming as is private jet traffic at AENA's General Aviation terminal at Son Sant Joan airport, which this year has exceeded all forecasts by registering an average increase of 95% over the movements recorded in January and February 2019.

The number of passengers on these flights is even more surprising due to its volume, as it has risen from the almost 1,900 passengers recorded between January and February 2019 to more than 3,000 this year.

The profile of the premium tourist, according to Mallorca Essentially, is very clear: "They are married people, between 40 and 55 years old, have an annual income of around 200,000 euros and book directly through exclusive travel consultants".

Palma's Aviación General terminal is going to be extremely busy this year according to the airlines.