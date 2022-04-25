Boris Becker, who earlier this month was found guilty in London of four charges under the Insolvency Act, faces senetncing this week and could be sent to jail.

The whole saga began when Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca. He had been accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Giving evidence, Becker said he earned a "vast amount" during his career, paying cash for a family home in Munich, a property in Miami and the estate in Mallorca, which was worth about €50m at the height of the property market.

Becker ran into numerous problems over the expansion of his villa and hardly ever used it. More recntly it was home to a group of squatters.