According to the report for the first quarter of this year from the property website Idealista, Calvia was the second most expensive municipality in Spain to buy a home.

The average price was 1.2 million euros, only behind Benahavís in Malaga with an average purchase price of over 1.6 million, while Marbella, at around one million, was third. These are areas of the Mediterranean coast that are home to some of the most expensive developments in Spain, such as La Zagaleta in Benahavís and Costa d'en Blanes in Calvia.

Lower on the average price list were Sotogrande in Cadiz (861,000 euros), Sitges in Barcelona (677,000 euros), Jávea, Alicante on 656,000 euros, Ibiza (620,250 euros), Altea in Alicante (558,750 euros), Castelldefels in Barcelona (555,000 euros) and Llucmajor (551,300 euros).

The first provincial capital to appear on the list is Palma, which was in eleventh place, with an average price of 525,570 euros; Palma climbed four places in the ranking compared with the final quarter of 2021.

As for the price to rent, Benahavís also topped the list with an average of 2,800 euros per month, followed by Marbella with 2,300 euros. Then came Sotogrande, at just over 2,000, and Calvia (1,928 euros). Ibiza was 1,894 euros, Llucmajor 1,444 euros and Palma 1,120 euros.