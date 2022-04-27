An investigation has been launched in Calvia after several buses were vandalised.

The old Aquapark which plays host to a music festival every summer has been turned into a temporary car park for Emilio Seco coaches. It’s also where the company leaves buses that are waiting to be scrapped.





In the last few days there’s been a spate of attacks by vandals who completely destroyed the buses. Calvia Town Hall has ordered Emilio Seco to take immediate action.

On Tuesday, several cranes were deployed to the Aquapark to remove the buses and take them to the scrapyard.