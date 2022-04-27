A 14-year-old girl was rushed to Son Espases Hospital on Wednesday after falling from the Son Cladera bridge on the Inca motorway.

The incident occurred at around ten minutes past eight on Wednesday morning. Indications are that the girl, who was on her way to school, had sought to take her own life. Health service sources suggest that her injuries are not life-threatening. The National Police are investigating the circumstances.

The police have expressed their concern about an increase in the number of attempted suicides among young people. On April 4, there was what appeared to be a suicide pact. Emergency teams in Palma were called to four cases of attempted suicide by schoolchildren three to four hours apart.