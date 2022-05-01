Sa Pobla police have fined twenty people who were taking part in illegal motorbike races on Saturday.

Residents had been complaining for some time about races at the Can Peu Blanc industrial estate and behind a supermarket. Bikes were being ridden at high speed. They had been souped up and made a great deal of noise. The races were taking place in the evenings and into the night.

The police mounted a discreet operation and issued fines to the twenty for various infractions.