The Labour Day march in Palma started at midday on Sunday. Batucada drummers accompanied some 500 people who set off from Plaça Espanya to Parc de la Mar. The main unions had been predicting twice this number.
Among those taking part was the Balearic president, Francina Armengol. Before the march started, she stressed that it has been possible to "break with the mantra of the right", which is that there can only be economic recovery through the destruction of labour rights.
Lorenzo Navarro, the general secretary of the UGT union in the Balearics, said that this was a day to celebrate achievements but to also demand improvements for the working class and families. "We are returning to the streets this first of May so as to celebrate everything that we have achieved - labour reform, the pension agreement and the rise in the minimum wage - but we are also demanding solutions to inflation, and this will only happen by raising salaries and controlling prices."
Antonia Jover, coordinator for Podemos in the Balearics, echoed the demand for pay increases. "A record season is expected. In view of this, we are calling for the salaries of workers in the tourism sector, the ones who have suffered most because of the pandemic, to be raised."
Stephen / Hace about 4 hours
Once again the Majorca unions do not realise that you have to earn the money before it can be distributed, thank goodness trade unions in the UK died out about 50 years ago. Don’t believe all the hype about Majorca having a good season as many Brits rediscovered the joys of a staycation and therefore visit numbers to Majorca from the UK will be well down,
Roger / Hace about 5 hours
We will be in an even worse situation if there is a sector of the population that believes that increasing wages and salaries is the solution to price inflation!....as only 50% of their expected numbers attended the march thankfully others realise this...but not Francina who got herself in the photo!!