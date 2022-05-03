Works being carried out in Nou Llevant dyed the water orange in Portixol at the weekend, according to an environmental inspection carried out by Emaya.



The Federation of Veïnats de sa Ciutat de Palma said on social networks that the dirty orange-brown water in Torrent de na Bàrbara is also affecting the sea.

It’s not the first time there's been a spill in Portixol and Emaya and Local Police have launched an investigation to determine whether sanctions should be issued.