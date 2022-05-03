The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 290 new cases of Covid in the Balearics and more death from the virus taking the death toll to 1,352 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The positivity test rate is 21.3%, lower than the 23.5% average of the past week. The accumulated incidence rate for fourteen days stands at 280 per 100,000 inhabitants and 116 for the past seven days.

By islands, the cumulative incidence rate for fourteen days is 286 in Mallorca, 266 in Minorca, 249 in Ibiza and 298 in Formentera. Since the pandemic began, the Balearics has recorded 275,883 positive cases, of which 1,591 have been diagnosed since last Tuesday. Of the 290 cases detected, 192 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 25 in Minorca, 25 in Ibiza and 7 in Formentera.

There are also 45 new cases that are not assigned to any specific island and have been registered without geographical information.

972,438 people have been fully vaccinated, 86.9 % of the Balearic population, and 477,097 have received the booster dose, 59.9 %.