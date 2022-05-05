Six people have been hospitalised in Palma with salmonella.

The victims were infected after eating tortilla at a restaurant on the outskirts of the El Terreno neighbourhood of the city.

The Health department has launched an investigation to determine whether there are any other problems at the restaurant.

Hospitals and Health Centres must report all salmonella cases to the Ministry of Health, who carry out a survey to determine the source of the outbreak.

In August 2019, a Japanese restaurant in Calle Blanquerna was temporarily closed after a salmonella outbreak affected more than 100 people.