The Son Reus Municipal Animal Protection Health Centre has been fined 1,500 euros for the death of a dog.
The pit bull called Venus, was attacked by another dog that had escaped from its cage, according to the National Association for the Protection and Welfare of Animals.
In a statement, Anpba said that sanitary conditions at the facilities were up to standard, but that the centre did not have the necessary closing system on the kennel doors , which would have prevented the attack from happening.
The Son Reus centre can file an appeal against the fine with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Food.
The Association asked the department of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development to investigate the Son Reus Municipal Animal Protection Centre after the pitfall was attacked and killed in September 2020.
