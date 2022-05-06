Mallorca could become the wedding destination of choice for Americans when direct flights between Palma and New York begin on June 3.

The President of the Association of Balearic Wedding & Event Professionals, Pedro Llabrés says couples from the US are already tying the knot in Mallorca and demand for weddings on the Island is growing all the time.



“This is a very important growth opportunity for Mallorcan companies,” he said. “Americans who get married here usually like to splash out on top notch locations and indulge in high-end services for 70-80 guests, all of whom stay in luxury hotels. The food for the wedding costs around 200 euros per head and both the wedding party and the guests tend to hire cars when they’re on the island.”

The wedding industry in Mallorca was completely decimated by the Covid pandemic, but demand is on the up and up and when couples get married here, a number of businesses benefit.

“The bride and groom often organise trips for their guests, such as visits to vineyards or tours of historical places on the island, either before or after the wedding," said Llabrés.

Mediterranean Environment

One of the main objectives of the APBEB is to promote weddings in Mallorca all year round.

"There are some very warm, sunny days in Mallorca in the autumn and winter," said Llabré, who also revealed that the initiative has the support of Turespaña, who've brought a tour operator who specialises in weddings to the island.

Meanwhile, travel agents from Chicago, Miami and New York are getting to know all about the tourist infrastructure, culture, sports, gastronomy and hotels in Mallorca and the Serra de Tramuntana and they're also meeting representatives of companies on the Island that specialise in wedding celebrations.