The terraces of Palma cathedral have reopened and they are as popular as ever.

There are 215 steps between the lowest and highest parts of the Cathedral, but it’s really worth the climb because the panoramic views are just stunning.

Le Seu is one of the most popular sites in the city and there are guided tours on offer between May and October.

They last for around one hour, include the bell tower and the flying buttress terraces and allow visitors to take a closer look at the famous rose window, the Gothic jewel that characterises the cathedral.

Residents of Mallorca can visit the terraces for free every Friday, with a ticket and proof of residency.

Monday to Friday, the tours leave every 30 minutes from 1000-1630 and on Saturdays from 1000-1330.

Admission costs 5 euros for residents and 20 euros for everyone else. Reservations are available online at www.catedraldemallorca.org and will be validated on arrival.

The entrance is via the Cathedral Museum in Plaza de la Seu and a meeting point has been set up at the Portal de la Almoina inside the cathedral to access the terraces.

Tours are available for groups of 25 people from Monday to Saturday, until October 31, 2022.