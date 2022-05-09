Wonder of the Seas measures 1,188 feet (362 m) in length and has a gross tonnage of 236,857 across 18 decks. This ship accommodates 5,734 passengers at double occupancy up to a maximum capacity of 6,988 passengers, as well as a 2,300 crew. There are 16 decks for guest use, 20 restaurants, 4 pools and 2,867 cabins.
Wonder of the Seas is about 30 metres (98 feet) longer than the largest military ships ever built, the aircraft carrier Nimitz.
Also in port this port this morning is the small cruise ship, Sea Dream II, and the Norwegian cargo ship, Triton.
