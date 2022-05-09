The world's biggest cruise ship dropped anchor in Palma this morning with thousands of passengers on board. Wonder of the Seas is an Oasis class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean. It was completed this year. At 236,000 tons it is the biggest cruise ship in the world.

Wonder of the Seas measures 1,188 feet (362 m) in length and has a gross tonnage of 236,857 across 18 decks. This ship accommodates 5,734 passengers at double occupancy up to a maximum capacity of 6,988 passengers, as well as a 2,300 crew. There are 16 decks for guest use, 20 restaurants, 4 pools and 2,867 cabins.

Wonder of the Seas is about 30 metres (98 feet) longer than the largest military ships ever built, the aircraft carrier Nimitz.

Also in port this port this morning is the small cruise ship, Sea Dream II, and the Norwegian cargo ship, Triton.