William Paul Glen Haynes appeared at Bristol Crown Court where he received a 16-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, having been charged with 3 counts against the Insolvency Act 1986.

The court heard that William Haynes (61) was declared bankrupt in March 2018 and was legally obliged to disclose all his assets to the Official Receiver as his trustee in bankruptcy.

William Haynes, however, deliberately concealed a villa in Mallorca, as well as a Spanish bank account. He then went onto transfer €97,000 from the Spanish bank account from the proceeds of the sale of the Spanish property.

The Official Receiver gave William Haynes the opportunity to declare his assets but he continued to deny that he owned the villa.

William Haynes appeared at Bristol Crown Court on 13 April 2022 where he was sentenced by His Honour Judge Picton. In addition to the suspended sentence, William Haynes was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay costs of £4,960 within 12 months.

William Haynes is also subject to a 9-year Bankruptcy Restriction Undertaking after the Official Receiver considered him a risk to future creditors. The additional bankruptcy restrictions put constraints on William Haynes’ ability to secure credit, as well as run companies.

Glenn Wickes, Chief Investigator for the Insolvency Service, said: "All bankrupts have a legal obligation to declare all their assets and William Haynes was no exception. William Haynes, however, continued to conceal significant assets from the Official Receiver, which should have rightfully gone to payback his creditors.

"William Haynes’ sentence should serve as a strong warning to others who think they can conceal assets to the detriment of their creditors that we will prosecute and bring offenders to court."