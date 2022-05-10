The positivity test rate stands at 15.2% | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic Ministry for Health has reported 348 new cases of COVID-19, while the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
