The Balearic Ministry for Health has reported 348 new cases of COVID-19, while the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the data published today the positivity test rate is 15.2% and the cumulative average incidence rate over seven days stands at 14.3%.

Of the cases detected in the last few hours, 247 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 34 in Ibiza, 29 in Minorca and none in Formentera.

A further 38 cases have been recorded without geographical information. The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days is 259 cases per 1000,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 241 in Minorca, 221 in Ibiza and 239 in Formentera.



972,653 people are fully vaccinated, 86.9% of those aged over 4 years of age and almost half of them, 478,095, have had booster doses.