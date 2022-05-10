People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are urging the mayors of Palma, San Lorenzo and Alcudia to ban horse drawn carriages and replace them with electric vehicles.

On their website, PETA, said: "in the Mallorca tourist destinations of Alcúdia, Palma, and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, dozens of exhausted horses are forced to pull carriages laden with tourists through the busy streets. Many of the debilitated animals collapse – especially in the summer, when temperatures regularly reach 40 degrees. Others get caught up in noisy traffic, which often leads to accidents – the honk of a car's horn or even just an insect bite can be enough to trigger the horses' instinct to bolt..."

"Horses Deserve Meaningful Lives"

PETA continued: "Horses are sensitive, social animals who naturally live in herds. They need sufficient exercise as well as appropriate food, fresh water, regular care, and veterinary treatment. If these most basic needs aren't met, the animals suffer throughout their lives and may develop serious illnesses. When cared for properly, given adequate space, and allowed to live free from exploitation and abuse, horses can live for 35 years or longer."

"Mallorca Doesn't Need Horse-Drawn Carriages"

"Cities such as London, Paris, and Toronto no longer issue licences for horse-drawn tourist carriages, and many – including Oxford, Barcelona, New Delhi, and Tel Aviv – have already banned them altogether. By switching to using electric vehicles instead, Mallorca would be making its streets safer and providing tourists with a more compassionate and eco-friendly way to explore the island's sights," People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said.