Another migrant boat has been intercepted off the coast of Mallorca with 13 people of North African origin onboard.

The patera was identified by the Integrated External Surveillance System at around 03:30 on Wednesday.

The Guardia Civil’s Provincial Maritime Service and Maritime Rescue took part in the rescue operation near Cabrera.

20 migrant boats have reached the Balearic coast this year, with 255 people onboard.Last year, 161 boats arrived in the Balearic Islands from North Africa with 2,343 migrants on board and the year before, 112 boats reached the Balearic coast with 1,464 people onboard.