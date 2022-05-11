It's no secret that it costs an absolute fortune to rent a property in the Balearics, especially in Palma, but that could be about to change.

On Tuesday, Parliament approved a proposal to ask the Government to modify the Law of Urban Leases in order to regulate rental prices.

“This proposal demonstrates that MÉS continues to prioritise guaranteeing the right to housing,” said Grupo Mixto-Mé per Menorca Deputy, Patrícia Font during Tuesday’s plenary session.

There were 29 votes in favour of the bill from Grupo Mixto-Més de Menorca, MÉS per Mallorca, Unidas Podemos and PSIB and 26 against from Vox, Ciudadanos, El PI and PP.

Font explained that the proposal has a single article that modifies point 17 of Law 29/1994 on urban leases to enable autonomous communities to establish regimes of containment or moderation of rental income.