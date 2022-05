The former Medical Director of Son Espases Hospital, Dr Manuel del Río, is in critical condition in Intensive Care after being run over by a cyclist.

He suffered severe head trauma when he was hit when he was running between Base Jaime II and Col·legi Madre Alberta in Palma on Friday morning.

Dr Manuel del Río became an Internal Medicine Specialist at Son Dureta University Hospital in 2004. From 2014-2016 he was President of the Spanish Society of Hospitalisation at Home and he was appointed Medical Director in 2018. He is currently responsible for the chronicity strategy in the Balearic Islands.