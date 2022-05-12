Palma City Council has approved the creation of a new one-million-euro aid line to make it easier for taxi drivers to buy electric vehicles.

Sustainable Mobility Councillor, Francesc Dalmau, said it highlighted Palma's commitment to facilitating the transition of the city’s taxi fleet towards cleaner energy and the installation of new recharging points.

"This aid line shows we are committed to supporting the sector and accelerating the renewal of the taxi fleet," said Councillor Dalmau, who pointed out that this measure was agreed with the sector as a result of the rise in fuel prices and the consequent increase in rates approved last March. The line of aid will be financed through the municipal surplus and is complementary to other aid from the Government or the State to acquire electric vehicles.

"Everything points to the modification of the fleet of taxis and it will be easier to generate a low-emissions zone with this type of vehicle," he added.

Th new line of aid will be linked to the Strategic Subsidy Plan of the Sustainable Mobility Area and is aimed at subsidising the acquisition of pure electric vehicles to comply with the Climate Change Law 7/2021, which determines the measures necessary to implement low emission zones in municipalities of more than 50,000 inhabitants.