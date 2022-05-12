Just days after the British and Balearic authorities launched their annual balcony safety campaigns, tragedy has struck in Magalluf.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of death of a 34-year-old British tourist who fell from the seventh floor of a hotel in the resort this morning. This is the first fatal balcony accident in Mallorca this season.

Guardia Civil sources say that the tourist may have been under the influence of some kind of substance, as he was behaving strangely before the fall.

The accident took place just after 8am at the South Beach Hotel. Ambulances, the Guardia Civil, local police and doctors from the nearest medical centre rushed to the scene, but they were unable to save the Briton's life.

Investigators are now trying to interview his relatives and friends to try to clarify what happened. It appears that that the tourist was swinging from the railing of the seventh floor balcony, lost his balance and fell from a height of more than 15 metres.

The autopsy results will confirm whether the victim was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Last week, a 50-year-old British tourist was seriously injured after a fall from a second-floor terrace in Santa Ponsa. When Guardia Civil, Calvià local police officers and an ambulance arrived at the scene, the man was unconscious and reportedly stank of alcohol. The paramedics were able to stabilise him before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital. The Guardia Civil believe the man was drunk and fell off the terrace by accident.