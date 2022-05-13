Virgin tycoon Sir Richard Branson said in an instagram post this morning that the site of his new hotel in Banyalbufar was "such a special place" and how impressed he was at the careful and meticulous construction on site. "

"Amazing to see Virgin Limited Edittion breathe new life into a historic Mallorcan finca on a UNESCO World Heritage Site," he said on instagram.

The new hotel, which has been many years in the planning, will open next summer. Up to 80 construction workers are involved in the massive project, their task made no easier by the fact that Son Bunyola is a listed building and of great historical value.

The grounds of Son Bunyola will also reap a healthy harvest in the not too distant future. Branson and his team want Son Bunyola to produce Malvasia wine again and initial plans have already been drawn.

Malvasia is a group of wine grape varieties grown historically in the Mediterranean region.Hollywood star Michael Douglas also produces Malvasia wine at his home between Deya and Valldemossa.