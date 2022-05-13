Balearic president slams booze tourism

The President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, said today in Ibiza that “tourism of excesses is not welcome in the Balearic Islands”.
She defended the campaign launched a week ago in Ibiza against this type of tourism and said that the hotel sector, and main holiday markets such as the United Kingdom, have backed the initiative to crackdown on antisocial behaviour by tourists, in particular excessive drinking.
“It is neither the kind of tourism we want nor what residents deserve,” she added, before recalling that in 2019 a decree was approved to try and install some control in certain resorts such as Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antoni and that, in her opinion, is has to be complied with.
“We have to educate tourists. We understand that the institutional campaigns that are being carried out in the United Kingdom are very positive and we also understand very well what type of tourism we want”, she explained.
On the death of two tourists on Thursday in Mallorca, Armengol expressed her condolences to the families and called for respect and support.
2 comments
Exactly Stan. If it’s not for sale then it can’t be abused. The Palma bay resorts are geared to cheap booze, cigarettes and partying… invariably the candy man trade. Look at recent weeks in Santa ponsa German lad drug death od. British nutter tries to beat his father to a pulp, The inevitable Brit falling from a balcony season start, Dutch guy killed diving onto rocks. Magaluf surprise surprise a Brit falls to death from balconies. Death in paradise has nothing on these places. Booze drugs and hedonistic behaviour root cause I think. All inclusive work well in the sandals venues and others in West Indies .high end high quality. Ok they crush local businesses. It’s the drink all you can interpretation of that business concept in Majorca that is failed.
I think Madam President needs to address THE ALL INCLUSIVE concept that makes Alcohol abundant , and readily available to Guests in All Inclusive Hotels.