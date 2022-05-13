Balearic president slams booze tourism

The President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, said today in Ibiza that “tourism of excesses is not welcome in the Balearic Islands”.

She defended the campaign launched a week ago in Ibiza against this type of tourism and said that the hotel sector, and main holiday markets such as the United Kingdom, have backed the initiative to crackdown on antisocial behaviour by tourists, in particular excessive drinking.

Balearic president Francina Armengol.

“It is neither the kind of tourism we want nor what residents deserve,” she added, before recalling that in 2019 a decree was approved to try and install some control in certain resorts such as Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antoni and that, in her opinion, is has to be complied with.

“We have to educate tourists. We understand that the institutional campaigns that are being carried out in the United Kingdom are very positive and we also understand very well what type of tourism we want”, she explained.

On the death of two tourists on Thursday in Mallorca, Armengol expressed her condolences to the families and called for respect and support.