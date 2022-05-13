The main opposition group at Pollensa town hall, Junts Avançam, is laying into Tomeu Cifre’s administration over the felling of trees in Puerto Pollensa’s market square (Plaça Miquel Capllonch) and an apparent failure to plant new trees on the Formentor street as part of the work carried out along the street.

Two pine trees in the square were recently felled. The town hall said that this was because they were dangerous. Junts say that no report was presented to back this up. A couple of palm trees have now also come down in order to make way for a pergola.

Apart from eliminating the trees, the opposition takes exception to the fact that projects of this sort are not being put out to public consultation, while the scheme for the square had apparently included a plan to keep the palm trees.

With the pines, it may be that the town hall was right in saying that they posed a risk. I can recall that some years ago one came down in the square.