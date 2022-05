The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported four more deaths from COVID-19, taking the official death toll to 1,372 since the pandemic began, and reported 267 new cases. Three of the people have died in Mallorca and one in Ibiza.

Of the 267 new cases, 187 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 24 in Ibiza, 21 in Minorca and 7 in Formentera. In addition, 28 cases have not been assigned to any island.

The positivity test rate is 18.5%. The average for the week is 14.8%.

The cumulative incidence rate stands at 241 cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days. As for the vaccination process, 972,756 people have been fully vaccinated, 86.9% of the population aged over four, and 478,634 have received booster doses, around 60%.