Mourad Lamrabatte, the 31-year-old Dutch tourist who died on Thursday after jumping into the sea at the Malgrats Isles, was a former footballer with Jong Vitesse in Arnhem. He debuted with the first team in the 2010-2011 season. The club has posted a message of support to his family and friends in coping with "this great loss". Former teammates are shocked and dismayed by his tragic death.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.