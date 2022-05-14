Mourad Lamrabatte, the 31-year-old Dutch tourist who died on Thursday after jumping into the sea at the Malgrats Isles, was a former footballer with Jong Vitesse in Arnhem. He debuted with the first team in the 2010-2011 season. The club has posted a message of support to his family and friends in coping with "this great loss". Former teammates are shocked and dismayed by his tragic death.

Forensic experts have confirmed that Mourad drowned. His lungs were flooded with water after sinking some fifteen metres. He would have been unconscious before he died, the Guardia Civil pointing to the speed at which he would have entered the water and therefore the impact. He had jumped from a height of some 22 metres.

He was on holiday in Mallorca with his partner and two young children. As of Friday, Guardia Civil investigators had been unable to interview his partner, who was in a state of shock.

President Armengol has expressed her sorrow at the deaths of Mourad Lamrabatte and the 34-year-old Briton in Magalluf.