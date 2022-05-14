A Norwegian tourist was arrested on Thursday after "going out of his mind".

Around half three on Thursday afternoon, National Police officers responded to calls from a hotel on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma. The man had apparently been arguing with his wife before starting to smash up his room and throwing objects onto the hotel terrace.

Three patrols went to the hotel, where one guest explained that the man had gone out of his mind. He had tried to jump from the balcony of his room to another but had been prevented from doing so by another guest. He was found arguing with a group of people in the hotel corridor, having caused damage valued at over 7,000 euros.

Having been arrested, he left the hotel quietly. There was blood on his hands, as he had smashed a glass window with his fists.