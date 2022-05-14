The Balearic Environment Commission has issued a favourable report for the new general plan for ports in the Balearics. These are the ports for which the regional authority, Ports IB, has responsibility and which therefore exclude the state ports, e.g. Palma.

It is expected that the plan will be given final approval on Thursday (May 19). A key aspect of it concerns moorings. Increases in moorings will not be permitted except where there is port reorganisation - and then only minimally and with an environmental assessment to justify an increase.

The plan will provide a global framework, but all of the 59 ports will have to draw up their own specific plans. In seeking to prevent new moorings, the environment commission argues that carrying capacity, both at ports and in the general marine environment, must be taken into account. It wants to avoid "saturation".

Technical opinion given by the environment commission is against certain proposals contained in the plan - the reorganization of the south dock at Puerto Andratx; the creation of a dry marina in Son Serra Marina; and various works to ramps at Cala Bona, Palmanova, Sa Rapita and S'Estanyol.