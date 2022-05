A woman was seriously injured on Saturday morning when two cars collided on the Avenida del Golf in Santa Ponsa.

The accident occurred around ten minutes before noon. The woman, who was a passenger in one of the two cars, suffered fractures of the sternum, ribs and pelvis. She was taken to Son Espases Hospital by an advanced life support ambulance.

An 80-year-old man suffered a fracture as well, but his condition is less serious. Another woman was injured slightly and did not require hospitalisation.