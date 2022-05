After many years of Eurovision hurt, Spain and the UK - two of the so-called Big Five - merited their guaranteed appearances with their best results since 2014 and 2009 respectively. But it was Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra with Stefania who stormed to victory, obtaining a total of 631 points.

The rap-folk band ended their performance in Turin with a plea: "Please help Ukraine, help Mariupol, help Azovstal right now." Sam Ryder came second for the UK with Space Man. Having amassed 283 jury points to put him in the lead, his song was fifth with the public, which relegated him to second. For Chanel and her Latin-styled SloMo, there were 231 points from the jury and 228 from the televote, which placed Spain in third spot overall. It was the first time that Spain had achieved a top five spot in 27 years. Jade Ewen for the UK came fifth in 2009, the UK's fortunes having otherwise been that bad that it was last position in both 2019 and 2021.