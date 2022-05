Police are probing the theft of high-range cars in Marratxi. Detectives believe that the vehicles are being used in illegal high speed races.

Over the last few months police were informed that numerous expensive cars were being stolen in the early hours in Marratxi but returned hours later but seriously damaged. Police suspect that they are dealing with a well organised gang who are able to overcome the vehicle´s security measures to steal them.

"The cars are returned but with severe damage to their engines and bodywork. There are clear signs that they have been used in illegal races," said a police source.

The police have stepped up their patrols in the Marratxi area.