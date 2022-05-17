The union representating hundreds of National Police officers is calling for more staff to be sent to Palma airport in an effort to ease the long queues at passport control amongst British passengers.
While passport checks for British passengers at Palma airport have been stepped-up after Brexit the number of police officers on duty remains the same or even less, according to the Unified Police Union. And what is more the trade union fears that the problem could get even more pronounced as the summer season gets into full swing.
"We warned about this situation, but little action was taken," the union said in a press release this morning.
"During the pandemic, as there were fewer flights and passengers it wasn´t a problem, but now we are faced with a great summer season but with few officers."
British passengers at Palma airport have complained about the long queues at the airport, especially on Saturdays, a key date for British flights.
7 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Actually Nigel if you read some posts on here I think some would like to ban all Brits from the island.they are also very easily upset. I have historically visited twice, sometimes three times a year and find most Mallorca folk very welcoming. Probably because I stay at and eat at smaller independent family run hotels and restaurants. You obviously live or travel to the island more than I. So know the challenges of Palma airport more than I do. Due to my previous work I have traveled widely and have to admit Palma airports are not the best I have encountered, but far from the worst. Regards holiday traffic airport passport control. My acquaintances that have traveled around south Mediterranean Europe and even Germany , tell me that there’s a relaxed and pragmatic get the tourists through mentality being employed. Not necessarily turn a blind eye to U.K. 3rd nation status, but why make life difficult.
The people in the photo are not British tourists, it’s not passport control for either UK arrivals or departures. It’s not even Terminal A.
Thanks David, there are some very odd people who dislike our posts as they are not offensive, just more factual than the Bulletin to allow readers to get a clearer perspective! Since I travel through Palma airport monthly, the bulletin might show the correct photos of the immigration check "hell spot", or are they just repeating news from other sources. If you travel mid-week, it is 20 minutes from touch down to driving away to Park'nFly!
Well Nigel funny you should ask that question. It’s well documented the approach Portuguese are following to clear Brits through the airports. My old work colleague owns a villa in Cyprus. He is not a resident or citizen. He returned yesterday from a month there, he reports he was waved through, no checks no passport stamps nada. Both ways. Friend just returned from ischia police not looking at passport just stamping. Italy not surprising, probably a footy match on. Kevin a business associate semi retired has a place Marbella way, Waved through and stamped. Looks like good old Palma airport flying the European Union flag. And causing difficulty for its own.
Surely it is not beyond the ability of the Airport to supply the Police with a schedule of flights from UK so that they can be prepared for high volume when many flights land around the same time? It is the EU Rules that Spain is party to that are causing all this grief, and Spain WANTS tourists. It is not rocket science as planes do not land ad hoc, or when they feel like it, it is called organisation, and as stated before, the coach companies know when the planes are landing so the information must be available.
Two calls for improvement in as many days we done them. It would appear that the Palma authorities are still working from home. Like the U.K. civil service. And can’t see what’s happening due to the bedroom window curtains still being closed.
Mallorcan Authorities are very good at applying heavy fines. How I wish heavy fines could be applied to those that are responsible for the disgraceful delays occuring at Palma Airport. Serious penalties are needed to be administered NOW. That will get an instant response.