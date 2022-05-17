Santa Catalina residents are making frequent complaints about noise. | Pere Bota
The Santa Catalina district of Palma has become a focus of attention because of resident complaints about noise - especially that of parties that spill out onto the streets at night from local establishments. This is now creating some political tension. On Tuesday, the councillor for the model of the city, Neus Truyol, criticised the mayor, José Hila, for having suggested that residents complain the moment that people go out on the streets, "which is not a crime". Truyol is a member of Més and Hila is a member of PSOE; they are their parties' respective candidates for mayor in May 2023.
