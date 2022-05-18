Palma Local Police have reported 59 electric scooter riders and 20 cyclists for not respecting the regulations during a highway code control campaign between April 25 and May 6.

The local police said that the aim of the campaign was check that scooter riders and cyclists were com,plying with the new regulations in the capital.

22 fines were issued for not wearing a reflective waistcoat, 13 for using headphones, 8 for riding in a pedestrian zone, 2 for riding with a passenger, 2 for using a mobile phone and one more for riding in a dangerous manner.

The controls were carried out in Puerta de San Antonio, Plaza Weyler and in San Miguel, Jacinto Verdaguer and Valldemossa roads.

The local police also reported that a 31-year-old man has been seriously injured after falling off his skateboard in Palma.

The victim was boarding along Calle Caracas when, for unknown reasons, he suffered an accident in which no other vehicles were involved.

Two SAMU-061 ambulances were sent to the scene of the accident to attend to the injured man, who was taken to the Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted.