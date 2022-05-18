Spain is braced for one of the hottest Mays on record with temperatures well above the normal average. Infact the temperatures in the Balearics could reach the 36 degrees Centigrade mark over the coming days.

The Met Office said that temperatures on the mainland could hit 38 degrees Centigrade mark. The hot weather is good news for the Spanish tourist industry which expects to make a full recovery from the pandemic this year. The weather forecast for the next few days is clear skies, lights winds and high temperatures. Top temperatures in th Balearics. 32 Binissalem 30 Escorca, Lluc 30 Petra 30 Llucmajor 30 Sineu 30 Porreres 29 Santa María 28 Sa Pobla 28 Palma, Univ. 28 Pollença 28 Artà 28 Manacor 27 Escorca, Son Torrella 26 Campos 26 Serra d'Alfàbia 26 Port de Pollença