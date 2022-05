A Palma EMT bus managed to knock over a lamppost on the Avenida Jaime III on Wednesday evening. The lamppost didn't fall to the ground, as it ended up being supported by a hotel building. No one was hurt, but there was a great deal of noise and a fair amount of damage.

It would seem that the bus driver was unable to stop where he should have done as a taxi was occupying the space. So he stopped in an unusual place (by the hotel) and when the bus moved off again, it caught the lamppost.