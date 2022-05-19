The former king, Juan Carlos, arrived at the airport in Vigo at quarter past seven on Thursday evening. He is making his first visit to Spain since moving to Abu Dhabi some two years ago.

After getting off a private plane, he was greeted with an affectionate hug by one of his daughters, Infanta Elena. They left in a car belonging to Pedro Campos, a friend of the ex-king, with whom he will be staying until Monday, when he will meet King Felipe, Queen Sofia and other members of the family before returning to Abu Dhabi.