Juan Carlos was greeted by Infanta Elena. | Pedro Nunes
The former king, Juan Carlos, arrived at the airport in Vigo at quarter past seven on Thursday evening. He is making his first visit to Spain since moving to Abu Dhabi some two years ago.
