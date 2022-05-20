They own an estimated 13 kilometres of Mallorcan coastline but it is just a drop in the ocean for David and Simon Reuben, who have a net worth of 22 billion pounds, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List. It is unclear what plans the two brothers have for Mallorca, but they are some of the biggest landowners on the island. In the latest list they are Britain´s third richest people.

Their Mallorcan holdings are are located within Manacor, Capedera, Betlem, and overlooking the Bay of Palma.