On May 13, Pollensa town hall workers dismantled a restaurant terrace that had been on the beach in Puerto Pollensa since 2020. The platform was removed, as was all the furniture.

Because of this, the owner of the restaurant has denounced Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, for alleged "prevaricación" (which essentially means abuse of public office). The charge he has lodged with a court in Inca says that the mayor ordered town hall workers to remove all the furniture and the platform, "breaking all the material". The local police assisted with this. "They took all my belongings from the premises when it was closed. They have not returned anything to me and I don't know where any of it is."

This is the second time that the owner has denounced the mayor. He claims to be the victim of alleged "discriminatory treatment by the mayor, who doesn't act against the rest of the establishments that set up their terraces without authorisation".

The town hall justified its action by pointing to what it said was the "ineffectiveness" of the Costas Authority.