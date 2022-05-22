A 17-year-old has been charged with offences against road safety after the car he was driving was recorded to be doing 189 kilometres per hour.

In the early hours of last Sunday morning (May 15), a Guardia Civil speed radar unit registered the car on the Via Cintura in Palma. Patrols were unable to locate the car and driver. But with information gathered, Tráfico's analysis and investigation group was able to trace the owner and the address.

On Thursday, the 17-year-old, who had taken his parents' car without permission, was charged with far exceeding the speed limit (80 km/h) and with driving without a licence (18 is the minimum age for a licence to drive a car). He was not charged with theft of the car, as the parents declined to denounce him.