Palma's main public trasport station in Plaza España is becoming a nightmare for the security serices. This weekend police had to break up a pitched battle between two groups of youths.

At 6.25 a.m. on Sunday morning, some 20 young people were involved a violent fight inside the bus station.

According to police sources, the confrontation took place between a group of Moroccans, among whom there were several MENAS, young members of a South American gang.

Witnesses claim that it all started because of the theft of a scooter.

At the time, there was only one security guard on duty and he had to call for help from transport security.

The three guards were overwhelmed by the crowd of people involved in the fight and called the police. Police officers from the National Police were quickly on the scene and on their arrival, the boys fled but the fight continued outside until police finally broke it up and started taking statements.

The investigation is still open.





