Local women walk along a street while Ukrainian servicemen patrol an area, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Kurakhove, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 20, 2022. Picture taken May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva | STRINGER
Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine three months ago, the Spanish government estimates that around 120,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Spain, 110,000 of which have obtained the temporary protection granted by the authorities and more than 3,000 have found work, most of them women.
