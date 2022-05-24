Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine three months ago, the Spanish government estimates that around 120,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in Spain, 110,000 of which have obtained the temporary protection granted by the authorities and more than 3,000 have found work, most of them women.

The refugees have found an unprecedented and supportive response from the European Union, which for the first time has activated the temporary protection directive since it was drafted 20 years ago following the Balkan conflict.

A legal framework that guarantees displaced people a residence and work permit and access to health, education and economic aid.

As of 22 May, 108,879 Ukrainians (67% women and 33% men) had obtained this status, according to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior.

75% of the temporary protection granted is concentrated in Catalonia (24,401), Valencia (23,384), Madrid (17,548) and Andalusia (16,329).

They are followed by Murcia (4,117), Castile and Leon (3,188), the Basque Country (3,015), Aragon (2,737), the Canary Islands (2,528), Castile-La Mancha (2,399), the Balearic Islands (2,336), Galicia (2,219), Navarre (1,257), Asturias (1,211) and Cantabria (1,140).