It has been confirmed by the Natiuonal Police that the 19-year-old tourist who is in a serious condition in intensive care at Son Espases hospital after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Palma is British and he had apparently been drinking..
Update: British tourist seriously injured after Palma hotel fall
19-year-old fell from the fourth floor
