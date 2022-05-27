It has been confirmed by the Natiuonal Police that the 19-year-old tourist who is in a serious condition in intensive care at Son Espases hospital after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Palma is British and he had apparently been drinking..

The incident took place at around 03:05 this morning when the emergency services were alerted to the fall of a young man at a hotel complex located in the San Agustín area of the city.

Palma Local Police, the National Police and SAMU-061 paramedics were quickly on the scene.

The teenager has severed multiple fractures.

According to the National Police, the Briton returned to the hotel in a taxi, paid the fare and went up to his floor, after a night of drinking.

He was alone, unaccompanied, and shortly after entering his room he fell from a height of more than ten metres and broke his leg. He suffered multiple fractures, but miraculously escaped the brutal fall alive.