On Monday Palma's Son Espases Hospital accident and emergency department attended to 579 patients in 24 hours, a record number.

But it is not just a one off. This May, around 500 patients a day are being admitted, much higher than normal summer figures which is when, due to the floating population, hospital admission rise to between 350 and 400 patients a day.

The head of A&E Bernardino Comas said that balcony incidents are the tip of the iceberg.

“There are accidents, falls, intoxication. Heart attacks, strokes, sudden deaths and serious traumas are also on the rise.”

Based on the month of May, “we have a busy summer ahead of us,” says Dr Comas, who highlighted that the tourist season has started earlier than usual.