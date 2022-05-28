Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 4.30am
Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 10.30pm
Gross Tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5am
Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 10.45am
Gross Tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Aidacosma
Origina: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5am
Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 9.30pm
Gross Tonnage: 183.774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.25am
Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origina: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.30am
Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.50am
Destination: Saturday, May 28 at 11am
Gross Tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 11am
Gross Tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Minervagracht
Origin: Charlotte Amelie, St Thom
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6.30am
Destination: Saturday, May 28 at 10pm
Gross Tonnage: 9.524
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 142
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 7am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 10am
Gross Tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Gross Tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Norwegian Epic
Origin: Cannes
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 1pm
Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Gross Tonnage: 155.873
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 325
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Destination: Sunday, May 29 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Lenght: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
