Ships in port

Celebrity Reflection cruise ship is seen in port with other merchandise ships. | Joan Llado

Christina Buchet Palma 28/05/2022 07:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 4.30am
Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 10.30pm
Gross Tonnage: 69.472
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 264

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5am
Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 10.45am
Gross Tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Aidacosma
Origina: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5am
Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 9.30pm
Gross Tonnage: 183.774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.25am
Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origina: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.30am
Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.50am
Destination: Saturday, May 28 at 11am
Gross Tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 11am
Gross Tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Minervagracht
Origin: Charlotte Amelie, St Thom
Destination: Genoa
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6.30am
Destination: Saturday, May 28 at 10pm
Gross Tonnage: 9.524
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 142

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 7am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 10am
Gross Tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8am
Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Gross Tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Norwegian Epic
Origin: Cannes
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 1pm
Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Gross Tonnage: 155.873
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 325

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm
Destination: Sunday, May 29 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Lenght: 123

