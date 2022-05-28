These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 4.30am

Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 10.30pm

Gross Tonnage: 69.472

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 264



Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5am

Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 10.45am

Gross Tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186



Vessel: Aidacosma

Origina: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5am

Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 9.30pm

Gross Tonnage: 183.774

Flag: Italy

Length: 337



Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.25am

Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am

Gross Tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203



Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origina: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.30am

Departure: Saturday, May 29 at 11.30am

Gross Tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191



Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 5.50am

Destination: Saturday, May 28 at 11am

Gross Tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204



Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6am

Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 11am

Gross Tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183



Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6am

Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 11.30am

Gross Tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186



Vessel: Minervagracht

Origin: Charlotte Amelie, St Thom

Destination: Genoa

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 6.30am

Destination: Saturday, May 28 at 10pm

Gross Tonnage: 9.524

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 142



Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 7am

Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 10am

Gross Tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187



Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8am

Depature: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm

Gross Tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139



Vessel: Norwegian Epic

Origin: Cannes

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 1pm

Departure: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm

Gross Tonnage: 155.873

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 325



Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 8pm

Destination: Sunday, May 29 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: Saturday, May 28 at 10.15pm

Depature: Sunday, May 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Lenght: 123

