On Saturday, Palma police arrested a man who beat up a driver who had accidentally run into a three-year-old boy.

The incident occurred around 2pm on C. Bellver in El Terreno. Witnesses suggest that the driver was taken by surprise when the boy, with his mother and her partner, crossed the road. The driver slammed on the brakes but hit the boy, who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula.

The woman's partner attacked the driver, blaming him for what had happened. The child was taken to Son Espases Hospital, as was the driver. The police, meanwhile, arrested the man and charged him with causing injury.