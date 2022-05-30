The world's largest cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas

The world's largest cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas. | EFE

Ashlee Caliz Palma 30/05/2022 07:00
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 29 at 10.15pm
Departure: May 30 at 8am
Gross Tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 30 at 5am
Departure: May 30 at 10.45am
Gross Tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 30 at 5.25am
Departure: May 30 at 11am
Gross Tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 30 at 5.30am
Departure: May 30 at 10.30am
Gross Tonnage: 24.428
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 30 at 6am
Departure: May 30 at 11am
Gross Tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 30 at 6am
Departure: May 30 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: May 30 at 6.30am
Departure: May 30 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: May 30 ay 7am
Departure: May 30 at 11.30am
Gross Tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: May 30 at 8am
Departure: May 30 at 6pm
Gross Tonnage: 235.600
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: May 30 at 10.15pm
Departure: May 31 at 8am
Gross Tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.