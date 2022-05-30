These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 30 at 5am

Departure: May 30 at 10.45am

Gross Tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 30 at 5.25am

Departure: May 30 at 11am

Gross Tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 30 at 5.30am

Departure: May 30 at 10.30am

Gross Tonnage: 24.428

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 30 at 6am

Departure: May 30 at 11am

Gross Tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 30 at 6am

Departure: May 30 at 11.30am

Gross Tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: May 30 at 6.30am

Departure: May 30 at 11.30am

Gross Tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: May 30 ay 7am

Departure: May 30 at 11.30am

Gross Tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: May 30 at 8am

Departure: May 30 at 6pm

Gross Tonnage: 235.600

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 362

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: May 30 at 10.15pm

Departure: May 31 at 8am

Gross Tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.